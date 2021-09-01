Luísa forces Samuel to lie to avoid Pilar’s gossip · TV News

Aware of Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) history as a gossip, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will force Samuel (Michel Gomes) to lie to prevent the girl from hitting her tongue in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Upon being caught by the aspiring doctor in a conversation about the case with Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello), the Countess of Barral will invent a lame excuse for a young woman in the telenovela at six on Globo.

At the end of Tuesday’s chapter (31), the emperor’s mistress reinforced the request that the Arabic teacher not tell about her extramarital romance to Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont). However, the girl overheard a part of their conversation. She will charge explanations in the scenes that will air this wednesday (1) .

“So, what are you hiding from me?”, will question the young woman, who is a bit big-tongued in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials. To escape the tight skirt and save scandals at court, Luísa will say that she is preparing a surprise for their wedding.

“A gift from me, since I’m going to be the godmother of this wedding. I wanted to surprise you. Samuel invited me to be his godmother“, will claim the noblewoman, with the complicity of the girl’s boyfriend.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

