Luísa unmasks Teresa and declares herself to Pedro · TV News

After giving up accompanying the monarchs on the trip, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will realize that she was the victim of a plan by Teresa (Leticia Sabatella) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The princesses’ governess will tell Dom Pedro 2° (Selton Mello) about her suspicions and will declare herself to the emperor in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Just before boarding the royal party, Mariana Ximenes’ character will see Isabel’s father (Any Maia) and Leopoldina (Melissa Nóbrega) kissing Mariquinha (Bruna Chiaradia). This Wednesday (1st) , she will find the door ajar, will approach and suffer a great disappointment.

In a scene that will air on the next 8th , the countess of Barral will find that the bust will have been a setup by her rival to separate her from her lover. During afternoon tea with Teresa Cristina, she will pick up on insinuations and tell Justina (Cinnara Leal). “She knows of my involvement with the Emperor!” he will assert.

“It was her, Justina, now I have no doubt. The presence of Pedro’s ex-lover on Thursday was the work of the empress! It was all a plan to get me away from him!” the countess will add, remembering the order of events.

Luísa will run after Pedro and announce that their brief separation was a setup, but the monarch will not believe in the astuteness of the woman with whom he has an arranged marriage. Even so, the couple will make up and kiss.

“If she was able to create this whole mess, it’s because she knows you really love me. As much as I love you, Pedro,” she will declare. “Finally I am having the great pleasure of knowing what they call love,” the emperor will retort.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

