Luiz Adriano, departure from defender, proposed by defensive midfielder and the future of Luan Silva: the last of Palmeiras

The Palmeiras squad re-presents this Wednesday (1) at the Soccer Academy. It will be twelve days until the game against Flamengo for the Brazilian Championship. In other words, Abel Ferreira will be able to work for almost two weeks and improve the team.

See the main news of Verdão!

No reinforcement will arrive for the attack. That’s pretty clear. So, Abel will have to work with what he has at hand. Luiz Adriano can gain more opportunities and command the offensive sector. Board received surveys, but did not want to evolve.

Young, who has not played for Palmeiras this season, will defend Atlético-MG. Checkout was confirmed this week.

Volante had a proposal in the hands of the Spanish club, but the negotiations did not advance. The short time to register it was the big obstacle.

After three surgeries and a serious muscle injury, forward Luan Silva, who hasn’t played in the current season, should not have his contract renewed with Palmeiras. He will return to Vitória-BA. Alviverde has 15% of the economic rights.

