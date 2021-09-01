Luxury reserve: Sasha turns talism and earns praise from Cuca at Atltico

Eduardo Sasha has been decisive for Atltico (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

the attacker Eduardo Sasha became a ‘talism’ of the technician head at the athletic. In the last matches, the player left the bench to contribute directly to the team’s positive results by Brazilian championship. In the last nine games, he has contributed one goal and three assists.

Since the game against Bahia, on July 25, Sasha has been called in by Cuca on nine occasions. Of these, seven were substitutes (he was a starter against Athletico-PR, replacing Hulk, who had conjunctivitis, and against Bahia, for the Copa do Brasil, by the coach’s choice).

In the games in which he left the bench, he totaled 142 minutes on the field (counting additions) and participated in four goals, one every 35m30s. In this way, he won the confidence of coach Cuca and drew praise from the commander.

“Sasha has less than 30 minutes per game. He is a very important, intelligent guy, he occupies a space on the field that bothers his opponent, in that role of the ‘9’ that comes to set. He has a refined touch on the ball, he cares about the tactical part. a guy that you don’t give up, even if you have everyone else,” said the coach, after the draw with Bragantino, when the forward assisted the goal scored by debutant Diego Costa.

In the season, Sasha took to the field 32 times, with only eight as a starter. Even with few chances to start playing, the attacker showed no dismay. For Cuca, the player understood that he could be important for the team even playing for less time.

“Sometimes you don’t need to play 90 minutes to be the protagonist. Sasha played little and was the protagonist, giving a pass to the goal after an individual play,” added the coach.