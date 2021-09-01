Man dies when attacked by crocodile in shed after hurricane Ida | World

Pixabay Wife, 60 years old, tried to save her husband, who could not resist the injuries

A 71-year-old man was killed on Monday after an attack by a crocodile in the shed of his home in Slidell, Louisiana, in the United States. The site was flooded after Hurricane Ida hit.

His 60-year-old wife told police that she heard a noise and, upon arriving at the shed, saw her husband being attacked by the crocodile. She then went to get something that could serve as a tourniquet to contain the wounds, but when she returned, the man was unconscious and the crocodile had ripped off his arm, police spokesman Captain Lance Vitter told the local newspaper. Nola.com, specializing in New Orleans news.

With the phone out of order because of the storm, the woman was unable to call for help. She got on a boat and paddled to higher ground, where she managed to make contact with the sheriff. Police investigators said evidence found at the scene supports the story, and the man’s body has yet to be found.

Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast on Sunday, with winds of up to 240 km/h that knocked down trees and ripped the roofs off of homes. This Monday, the hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm by the American Weather Service, with winds of, on average, 155km/h.

Hurricane Ida destruction trail

On Monday night, another two people died and another ten were injured after part of a highway gave way near the city of Lucedale, Mississippi, United States. The hole was the result of heavy rain that hit the region during the passage of hurricane Ida.

The crater, about 15 meters long and 6 meters deep, was opened on Highway 26, which connects the states of Mississippi and Louisiana. Three of the injured are in serious condition.