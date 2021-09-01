Marcos Mion talks about friendship with Tiago Leifert: ”Good energy”

Marcos Mion thanked Tiago Leifert for his friendship and said that the presenter was one of the few friends aware of his going to Globo

Marcos Mion (42) shared some photos alongside James Leifert (41) this Tuesday afternoon, 31.

The presenter, who will command the cauldron, at Globo, took advantage of the publication to talk about his friendship with Leifert, and stated that even when they were considered “rivals” for presenting similar realities, the two always talked via messages and cheered for each other.

“Drag to see my new wallpaper… Finally on the same team! I wanted to make this post because in recent years we have been placed at opposite ends, countless times, because the realities we presented are the two largest in the country. What few people knew is that behind the scenes at WhatsAppZisticos we always cheer, admire and enjoy each other’s work”, he joked, showing that a photo of Leifert is his cell phone wallpaper.

Mion also said that Tiago was one of the few friends who knew he was talking to Globo before signing the contract. “And what nobody knew is that, in these last INSANE months of my life, @tiagoleifert was one of the few aware of the movement of my coming to Globo. Giving me lots of touches, advice and good energy! Tiaguêra!! I thank you with all my heart! ! Not only for the friendship before Globola, but also for acting after the dream came true and, for example, opening an agenda to be on my debut even with a screwed up column! These are gestures that strengthen a friendship! Growing and BREAKING! See you in the Globeleza vignette, which is what’s missing for your Globola resume”, thanked.

Leifert left a message for his friend in the comments. “You deserve this moment so much, and it was an honor to be a part of your dream and to help as much as I could. Ladies and Gentlemen, he finally arrived.”, wrote the presenter.

Tiago Leifert records with Marcos Mion

Tiago Leifert told on social networks that he recorded a special appearance in the new Caldeirão, which will be run by Marcos Mion. On Instagram Stories the presenter also praised his colleague. “The program is very cool. Mion is excellent, they are a hundred percent at home, at ease, setting the pace up there, which you’ll love. Mionzera on Saturday is already a success. It’s already his.”, he stated.

