Marriage at 6,400 meters of altitude has a 3-day climb and -10ºC

Grooms Jhonny Pacheco and Heydi Paco climbed the steep slopes of Mount Illimani, in Bolivia, for 3 days to fulfill an almost impossible dream: to get married at an altitude of over 6,000 meters.

With a lot of planning and effort, they exchanged vows on a snow-capped peak of Mount Illimani, near the cities of El Alto and La Paz, which sits at a height of 6,462 meters above sea level.

Johnny told EFE news agency that the idea of ​​marriage at extremely high altitudes seemed crazy at first, but the couple were determined to make it a reality.

He said planning for the ceremony began shortly after he asked Heydi to marry him atop Mount Huayna Potosi, a peak near La Paz, at a height of 6,088 meters.

For high-altitude marriage to become possible, the couple chose experienced mountaineers for groomsmen and bridesmaids. Together, they worked out a plan for the big day.

Heidy arrived at the ceremony pulled by a rope, and wearing a wedding dress, complete with a veil and a bouquet of flowers. Image: Playback/YouTube

a journey to heaven

The couple left their home in Cochabamba on August 4 and traveled to La Paz. The next day, they began the three-day journey to the top of Mount Illimani.

Members of the climbing group were tasked with carrying the dresses, ornaments and food up the mountain. Each of them carried around 20 kg of weight in their backpacks.

The newlyweds and their guests hiked for a day to a mountain camp, known as “Nido de Condors” (Nido de Condors), where they spent the night. The next morning, they began the most challenging part of the trip, climbing.

On Aug. 7, they finally reached the top of the icy summit, where they were greeted by a temperature of -10°C, Heydi said.

Veil, Bouquet, Ropes and Staples

The video of the ceremony shows Jhonny wearing a mountaineering helmet and climbing clips, and walking down a makeshift hallway surrounded by bouquets of flowers as he clings to his best man.

Heydi also used climbing cleats and was guided to her future husband by a rope. She wore a long wedding veil that two of her climbing buddies held behind her, and carried a bouquet of roses in her arms.

At the end of the ceremony, the couple kissed, to applause from the godparents and mountaineers guests Image: Playback/YouTube

The couple then received their marriage certificate from one of the mountaineers who accompanied them, saying “I accept”, which resulted in a big round of applause from the assembled guests.

Due to the intense cold wind at the top of Illimani, they quickly changed into their climbing clothes and headed back to a mountain camp to celebrate and take some pictures.

“It was a dream come true for me. As a couple, we will remember forever,” Heydi said.

“It was a good choice. I think it was the best place to be closer to heaven and closer to God. It will always be something unforgettable,” said Jhonny.