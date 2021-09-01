Marrone is the fourth unmasked of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ | The Masked Singer Brazil

It’s time to say goodbye to another masked man, Boi-Bumbá! 🥺 And the unmasked of the week is none other, none less than brown – Juror Simone’s right guess. After losing the final match to Gata Espelhada, the singer talked about his experience on the show.

“Great pleasure. This is a great joke for me,” he said

2 of 3 Cantor Marrone is the fourth unmasked of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Singer Marrone is the fourth unmasked of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“You are a success that we admire, love a lot. Thank you for enhancing this program”, said Simone

“For me it’s a privilege to be here today. I came from the farm, from the countryside. I want to send a kiss to all these guys in Brazil. The farmer, the mason, the servant… I love these guys so much, with my heart”

And Ivete wanted to know, of course, if Bruno knew about his friend’s participation in The Masked Singer Brasil:

“Bruno doesn’t know,” he confessed

Boi-Bumbá’s tracks were…

➡ Blue is the favorite color

➡ “The ox is a very important animal. When I was young, I lived in the fields, pulled a hoe, drew milk from a cow. The hard work of this work only makes me have a lot of love for my people and for my land”

➡ “I left my school at the age of 14 and went to believe in my dreams”

➡ He lived many days of struggle and now he lives in glory. He is an urban legend, has been on the hit charts and is an entrepreneur

➡ “Shaving and barbecue, I understand”

Boi-Bumbá dances on stage at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: TV Globo

Some curiosities of the unmasked…

➡ His baptism name is José Roberto Ferreira

➡ Has been part of the duo Bruno & Marrone for over 35 years

➡ Have released more than 20 albums together

➡ And who introduced them was the singer Leonardo

➡ She even worked as a cold worker in childhood

➡ In addition to being a singer, he is a composer and multi-instrumentalist

3 of 3 The duo Bruno and Marrone have been together for over 35 years — Photo: Carol Caminha/Gshow The duo Bruno and Marrone have been together for over 35 years — Photo: Carol Caminha/Gshow

Remember career moments:

Bruno and Marrone sing ‘Dormi na Praça’

Bruno and Marrone recall partnership with Chitãozinho & Xororó

Marrone explains the difference between ‘being a cuckold’ and ‘carrying a horn’

Caio Castro sings along with Bruno and Marrone