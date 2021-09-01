Marrone is the fourth unmasked of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ | The Masked Singer Brazil

It’s time to say goodbye to another masked man, Boi-Bumbá! 🥺 And the unmasked of the week is none other, none less than brown – Juror Simone’s right guess. After losing the final match to Gata Espelhada, the singer talked about his experience on the show.
“Great pleasure. This is a great joke for me,” he said
“You are a success that we admire, love a lot. Thank you for enhancing this program”, said Simone
“For me it’s a privilege to be here today. I came from the farm, from the countryside. I want to send a kiss to all these guys in Brazil. The farmer, the mason, the servant… I love these guys so much, with my heart”
And Ivete wanted to know, of course, if Bruno knew about his friend’s participation in The Masked Singer Brasil:
“Bruno doesn’t know,” he confessed
Boi-Bumbá’s tracks were…
➡ Blue is the favorite color
➡ “The ox is a very important animal. When I was young, I lived in the fields, pulled a hoe, drew milk from a cow. The hard work of this work only makes me have a lot of love for my people and for my land”
➡ “I left my school at the age of 14 and went to believe in my dreams”
➡ He lived many days of struggle and now he lives in glory. He is an urban legend, has been on the hit charts and is an entrepreneur
➡ “Shaving and barbecue, I understand”
Some curiosities of the unmasked…
➡ His baptism name is José Roberto Ferreira
➡ Has been part of the duo Bruno & Marrone for over 35 years
➡ Have released more than 20 albums together
➡ And who introduced them was the singer Leonardo
➡ She even worked as a cold worker in childhood
➡ In addition to being a singer, he is a composer and multi-instrumentalist
Remember career moments:
