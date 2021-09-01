Marrone is the unmasked fourth of the reality show

Marrone, 56 years old, was the fourth eliminated from “The Masked Singer Brasil”. Tonight, the singer, singer Bruno’s partner, performed dressed in ‘Boi-Bumbá’ with the songs “Evidências”, by Chitãozinho & Xororó, “Borbulhas de Amor”, by Fagner, but lost the musical battles and said goodbye to the R$ 150,000 prize for the Rede Globo reality show.

After being unmasked, the artist joked that he would get the singer Simone and the comedian Eduardo Sterbitch for getting your identity right. He also thanked the invitation to join the music attraction. “Great pleasure. This is a great joke for me,” he said.

right guesses

Jurors Eduardo Sterbitch, Rodrigo Lombardi, Simone, Taís Araújo and Gil do Vigor accurately hinted at the name of the duo’s partner singer with Bruno.

“I’m Bruno and he’s Marrone”, joked the singer Simone, on the pulse. “I think Simone was very precise. It’s Marrone”, declared Tais Araújo. “It’s so sure everyone is here that I’m going from Marrone,” added actor Rodrigo Lombardi.

During the presentations, Marrone even hinted at his identity by mentioning that he ‘is an urban legend’ – in allusion to the song “Ligação Urbana”, with partner Bruno.

He lived many days of struggle and now he lives in glory. He is an urban legend, has been on the hit charts and is an entrepreneur.

The Masked Singer: Boi-bumbá is eliminated from the music reality Image: Playback/TV Globo

battle night

The fourth night of masked battles of “The Masked Singer Brasil” had four masked people to exhibit their musical performance on the stage of the Globo reality reality show: Boi-Bumbá, Gata Espelhada, Monstro and Onça Pintada.

The four participants faced each other in two matches and the two least voted won the opportunity to make a third presentation. Thus, the judges were able to save one contestant, while the other said goodbye to the musical reality show.

Chosen as the best of the second night of the program, Jacaré won the benefit of participating in the fights of the fourth episode, but made a special exhibition on stage with the song “Bandido Corazón”, by Ney Matogrosso.

Monstro and Boi-Bumbá opened the night of performances on stage at “The Masked Singer”. The character Monstro sang “As Quatro Estações”, by Sandy & Junior, while Boi-Bumbá performed with the song “Evidências”, by Chitãozinho & Xororó.

In the audience’s preference, Monstro won the fight with 62% of the votes and put Boi-Bumbá to fight for survival in the program in the repechage.

Then, the Jaguar and the Silver Cat took the stage for the second battle. Onça Pintada brought the song “Garçom”, by Reginaldo Rossi. The Silver Cat, in turn, sang “Bang” by Anitta.

Onça Pintada won the fight and went on to the next stage of “The Masked Singer Brasil” with 60% of the votes.

In the repechage, Boi-Bumbá returned to the stage to sing the song “Borbulhas de Amor”, by Fagner. Gata Espelhada, on the other hand, showed all her musical talent with the lyrics of “Fallin”, by Alicia Keys.

After discussion by the judges, Gata Espelhada was saved to continue on “The Masked Singer Brasil”. Boi-Bumbá, in turn, was unmasked and Brazil discovered that the guest was the singer Marrone.

