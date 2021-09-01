Marta faces corpse and is shocked by terrifying discovery · TV News

Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) is determined to find out if José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) is alive in Império. However, she will fall into a trap set by the Commander and will be terrified after messing with a corpse in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the chapter that airs this wednesday (1) , the dondoca will go to the cemetery to open her husband’s coffin and see if he is really there. She just won’t suspect that the “Emperor” and Josué (Roberto Birindelli) know of her plans and have already prepared.

The “man in black”‘s faithful squire will take the body of a stranger and place it in the tomb to pretend it’s Zé. To make the farce even more believable, he’ll put a wad of hair and the Commander’s own clothes there.

Marta will tell Brigel (Lenadro Rocha) to open the coffin to take a look. The driver will see the corpse and take some of the hair to give to the madam, who will be devastated, believing that her husband is, in fact, dead.

“My God! How I ran my hand through that hair! My Commander, my husband. Oh my God! He’s really dead, Brigel,” she’ll say, completely devastated.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

