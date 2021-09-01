Mason who had his entire family infected with rhabdomyolysis in the AM laments the outbreak: ‘My mother unfortunately did not resist’ | Amazons

The assistant of general services, Maria de Nazaré Monteiro, 51, died of the disease in the early hours of Saturday (28). This was the first death from rhabdomyolysis in the state, considered the other outbreaks.

“She liked going to church. She lived from work to church, from church to home. My mother unfortunately did not resist this disease,” lamented her son, 29-year-old bricklayer Jovane Monteiro.

In an interview with Rede Amazônica, Jovane informed that his entire family was contaminated by rhabdomyolysis. The father, the mother, the two brothers, the sister-in-law and a niece. According to him, all had symptoms after eating fish.

“My mother couldn’t speak she couldn’t walk, she was just moaning in bed and Dad in the other bed, screaming in pain. But my mother wasn’t feeling pain before eating this fish. She was normal, she didn’t have any kind of problem,” he reported.

The Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-AM) reported that this is the third time that rhabdomyolysis outbreaks have occurred in the Amazon.

The first was in 2008, with 27 cases in the cities of Manaus and Careiro.

The second was in 2015, with 74 cases registered in Manaus, Itacoatiara, Itapiranga, Nova Olinda do Norte, Autazes and Urucurituba.

In 2021, until then, there are 44 cases, originating from the cities, Itacoatiara, Manaus, Caapiranga, Autazes, Parintins and Silves.

So far, 34 cases have been registered in Itacoatiara, four cases in Silves, two in Manaus, two in Parintins, one in Caapiranga and one in Autazes. This Monday (30), 10 adults are hospitalized.

Authorities do not recommend stopping fish consumption

This Monday, the infectologist of the Tropical Medicine Foundation (FMT), Antônio Magela, informed that there is no indication for the suspension of fish consumption in the Amazon, because of the cases of rhabdomyolysis under investigation.

“The important thing is to understand that if we are going to compare the level of fish consumption with the number of cases, we see that it is a minimal relationship, but no less worrying. Any situation that puts people’s health at risk must be carefully evaluated, people must be treated as appropriately as possible and we must also be concerned with the economic and nutritional aspect”, said the infectious disease specialist.

According to the FVS, rhabdomyolysis can be triggered by multiple causes. It can be a drug, a heavy metal, strenuous physical activity, after seizures or ingesting toxins.

Rhabdomyolysis is a clinical-laboratory syndrome that results from muscle injury with the release of intracellular substances into the bloodstream.

It usually occurs in healthy people, following trauma, excessive physical activity, seizures, consumption of alcohol and other drugs, infections and ingestion of contaminated food, including fish. The clinical picture of the disease may include asymptomatic elevations of serum muscle enzymes (creatinine-phosphokinase – CPK).

Treatment depends on the severity of the case, it can be done in a hospital or at the patient’s home. Any hospital in the state can treat patients with this condition.

*With the collaboration of Marcelo Moreira, from Rede Amazônica.