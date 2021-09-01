Maverick, Transit, New Ranger: What Ford Will Bring Here in the coming years – 09/01/2021

Ford left Brazil as a manufacturer, but remains here as an importer of vehicles. The company inaugurated the new moment with the launch of Bronco Sport, the first new product at the end of the first semester.

Now the company is preparing the arrival of other products, such as the new generation of Ranger, the arrival of the Maverick intermediate pickup and the return of the commercial van, Transit.

Let’s talk now about each of these products, all imported, and from different locations. Maverick, which will be a rival to Fiat Toro, uses the same platform as the Bronco Sport, and will come from Mexico. Ranger will continue to come from Pacheco, Mexico.

The Transit commercial van will be assembled under a CKD (completely knockdown) system at a Nordex plant in Uruguay. Nordex is a group that is a partner of several brands in the South American country. In fact, it will also be at their plant that Peugeot will assemble the medium-sized pickup Landtrek, rival of Ranger.

Image: Disclosure

Maverick

Ford confirmed that the pickup, which is making a huge success in the United States, arrives in Brazil next year, but it eludes the answer whether the product will come in the first or second half of the year.

The bottom line is that if you liked the Bronco Sport but wanted it to have a bucket, Maverick is the answer. The interior is exactly the same as the brand’s average SUV.

The big difference is the fact that Maverick comes standard with a standard hybrid power train. It combines a 2.5 Atkinson cycle engine (which favors economy, not power) with an electric one and, combined, deliver 193 hp on the front axle with CVT automatic transmission.

However, to prove technical superiority, Ford must bet in Brazil on the same engine as the Bronco Sport: a 2.0 turbo, gasoline. In Bronco Sport there are 240 hp here in Brazil, while in the United States the set yields 250 hp.

The gearbox for the 2.0 turbo engine is the conventional eight-speed automatic and the traction system will be all-wheel drive on demand with driving modes like in the SUV. In the US, this system is optional on the pickup and defaults to front wheel drive.

Image: Disclosure

ranger

Ford’s medium pickup has gained new versions and even a connectivity system in the 2022 line, but it is about to enter the swan song. The model will gain a new generation, which is already in development and which will also serve as the basis of VW Amarok.

It will maintain the cab-on-frame concept of the mid-size pickup truck, which guarantees the robustness to face the job and the off-road.

Despite this, the platform will be all new, but will have items that are already in the current generation sold in the US. The model will lose the 3.2 five-cylinder turbodiesel engine of 200 hp.

The novelty will be the 2.0 four-cylinder engine, turbodiesel, which has already debuted in the United States. It will take the place of the current top engine in most versions.

This engine is more efficient and also more powerful: there are 213 hp and 50.9 mkgf against 200 hp and 47.9 mkgf of the current 3.2. It’s even smaller and lighter, reducing weight at the front of the truck and improving overall efficiency. The exchange is automatic with 10 gears.

The current Ranger is already very technological with semi-virtual panel, connectivity and the Ford Pass app, as well as autonomous emergency braking and a lane reader, in addition to ACC (adaptive autopilot).

Ford Transit has leaked image Image: Autoblog Uruguay/Argentina

Transit

Transit, which came to Brazil imported from Turkey, between 2008 and 2014, will mark its return after a seven-year hiatus in the domestic market. It is from there that the kits that will be assembled in Uruguay will come.

This current generation, which is the market leader in Europe since 2014 when it was launched, should come to Brazil exclusively with the 2.2 turbodiesel engine of 160 hp and about 39 mkgf. It is used in Ranger entry and intermediate versions such as Black.

In Europe, the model uses a modern 2.0 turbodiesel engine up to 170 hp that can come with automatic or manual six-speed gearbox. In addition, it has a start-stop system and an Arla32 system, which helps to neutralize emissions.

The van will be sold in passenger and cargo transport versions, two very advantageous lodes in the Brazilian market and whose leader is Renault Master – with leftovers.

Image: Disclosure

Mustang Mach-E

The electric SUV that many consider a heresy for using the name of the V8 engine sports car is also quoted for Brazil. The model would come to fight with the electric cars of luxury brands such as Jaguar, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and even Porsche in price.

The electric crossover brings autonomy of up to 610 km on a charge, depending on the battery, and power of up to 351 hp in the best configuration that has four-wheel drive, with an electric motor in each axle.

In the most basic version, the traction is only rear, the power varies between 269 hp or 294 hp with just one engine and the lower autonomy is still a good 440 km with a load.

