Mayor of Rio indicates Maracanã with public against Grêmio

After managing to take the public to two games at Mané Garrincha, Flamengo returns its efforts to count on the support of part of its fans at Maracanã, as reported by UOL Esporte.

President Rodolfo Landim talks with Mayor Eduardo Paes so that the stadium can receive at least a slice of its capacity in the game against Grêmio, on September 15, for the Copa do Brasil. In the first game, Rio de Janeiro rout by 4 to 0 in Porto Alegre.

In a public agenda held today (1), Paes confirmed the information indicated that the green light is possible, but stated that health technicians will give their opinion soon.

“There is a request from Flamengo to play the game against Grêmio. If you see the decrees, we allow events, but the pre-conditions are met. Let’s analyze it, the health secretary will give her final answer. Can you or can’t you? game we already allowed, but Flamengo said that 10% was not enough. I imagine they can even release a little more”, he said, who added:

“The cases of (variant) Delta have stabilized well in recent days, we have had fewer cases. We hope that this will allow us to gradually open the city, but as long as we have the basic rules” .

The expectation at Gávea is that Paes will publish a decree by Friday (3), but Rubro-negro expects the release of a percentage that is sufficient to cover the costs of the operation. If you can’t have your request granted, Fla does not rule out taking the match in front of the Tricolor to another square. The club uses a decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), which assured the associations the right to host matches in places that allow an audience.

Rio had already authorized the resumption of up to 10% of the public, but Flamengo was not met by the decision and decided to face Olimpia (PAR) in the federal capital. The red-black people considered the event successful and understand that the sanitary measures were strictly adhered to.