Mbappé discards salary of R$ 821 million and must force exit to Real Madrid; PSG owner makes a deal

The agitated transfer window in the main European football markets it closed between the end of August and the beginning of September. The period was marked by major negotiations, with the right to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo changing clubs practically at the same time. The closure, however, left opened O future of the ace Kylian Mbappe.









The 22-year-old French striker is target of Real Madrid and has the desire to play in Spanish football. O Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), however, does Tough game and discarded the offers received in the last days. The club is still trying to renew the contract of Mbappé, which has a contract until June 30, 2022, but has not found it easy to negotiate.

According to the newspaper “Le Parisien”, from France, PSG’s bet is to convince the 7 shirt with high figures. The club has already performed two high offers to Mbappé, both refused by the player. The Parisian board even offered a contract for just two more seasons, with maturities of 45 million euros (about BRL 274 million) liquids per year.

In all, if he accepted the proposal presented, the attacker would receive 135 million euros (BRL 821 million) in a period of three seasons. Soon after, PSG tried an offer with a contract until 2026 and wages in the house of BRL 152 million, according to “L’Equipe”, but was not successful either.

At the moment, the trend is that Mbappé continues to refuse PSG’s offers and, at the end of the year, force the exit to Real Madrid. The person responsible for stopping the transfer in this window would be the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, “actual owner” of the French club, according to “L’Equipe”. desire It’s to watch, at least for a season, to trio formed by French beside Neymar and Messi.