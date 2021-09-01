Mbappé refused salary of R$821 million that would put him above Messi and Neymar for ‘Real Madrid project’

The international market for the registration of new athletes closed in the main leagues between the end of August and the beginning of September, but the main soap opera is still open: what will be the future of Kylian Mbappé?

PSG and Real Madrid return to the field for French and Laliga on September 11th and 12th, respectively, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. For more information and sign up, Click here.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to information from le Parisien, from France, the attacker remains adamant about a contract renewal with the Paris Saint-Germain. But even so, the French team bets on the ace’s pocket to change his mind.

The publication points out that Paris Saint-Germain made two astronomical offers that were refused by the ace. The club, according to the le Parisien, offered a short contract of just two years, but with maturities of 45 million euros net per season, about R$ 274 million.

The total amount of the contract would be 135 million euros, an incredible 821 million, over a period of three years, but which was promptly refused by Mbappé, indicating that it is not money that should convince the ace to sign the renewal with Paris Saint-Germain .

Soon after, the club even tried to get a contract until 2026 and a net salary of 25 million euros, about R$152 million, according to the daily the team, but that was also not accepted by Kylian Mbappé.

The trend is that Mbappé will continue to play a ‘hard game’ against Paris Saint-Germain and force a departure for the Real Madrid. At the end of the year, the trend is for the merengue team to make another onslaught by Mbappé, this time waiting for at least a positive response from the French.