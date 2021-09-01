Menon: Palmeiras is indebted to Abel – 09/01/2021

In June, Abel Ferreira asked for reinforcements.

I considered it an exaggeration. The cast was and is very good and he was unhappy in linking the lack of signings with the loss of titles. He practically blamed the defeats in the Super Cup and Recopa on the players he had under his command.

Now, months later, with the end of the window, it is clear that Palmeiras failed with Abel. He needs a reliable centre-forward and he continues with those he has. Corinthians, São Paulo and Santos were more effective.

Luiz Adriano is a technical player, with a good finish, but he is playing without strength and intensity. Deyverson is Deyverson. You can’t trust. You can play well, you can play poorly, you can play tricks, get expelled. And William Bigode established himself as an alternative, second-half player.

The difference in options for the center of the attack in relation to the wings is striking: Wesley, Ron, Verón and Breno Lopes. And even Dudu, if need be.

With the lack of a high-level centre-forward, the coach becomes more radical in the counterattack game. Arms the defense and the means to be effective in the quick game from the ends. He is hostage to a style that is very pleasing to him.

With the money they have and considering the quality of Flamengo and Galo, the board at Palmeiras could have done more for their coach.