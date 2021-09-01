Meteor fragments fall in Piauí; researchers advise

A bolide (meteor that explodes in the Earth’s atmosphere and looks bright) fell on Piauí on Saturday night (28), according to researchers from Bramon (Brazilian Meteor Observation Network, or Brazilian Meteor Observation Network). Scientists estimate that it hit 70,000 km/h when it landed, being about 40 cm in diameter.

Marcelo Zurita, technical director of Bramon, informed that the meteor was observed in stations in several states in the Brazilian Northeast. According to him, it is possible that the fall of the asteroid was observed in a radius of up to 300 km away, in states such as Ceará, Sergipe, Paraíba and Bahia.

With the estimates of the angle of the fall, according to the images observed by the monitoring stations, the researchers believe that a large part of the fragments fell in the city of Valença do Piauí, about 200 km from Teresina.

“When they fall to the ground, the fragments are called meteorites and are invaluable to science. Through the study of these objects, we can learn more about space, the solar system”, he highlighted.

Guidelines

According to Zurita, researchers are very interested in obtaining a sample of the material for studies.

He reported that in 95% of cases, meteorites have similar characteristics to be identified by common people: they look like rock, have a dark crust, light interior and are attracted by magnets.

“People can take it, no problem. They can store and activate Bramon, so that we can do the collection for study. The material is not radioactive, does not pose risks and can be handled”, he informed.

When finding the material, people can get in touch via e-mail [email protected]

According to Zurita, it is also important that people observe images that have been captured by cell phones or security cameras, informing the location and time of the observation, as well as reports from witnesses of the fall. Images and reports can be submitted through the form on the website.

Images and reports are important to more accurately determine where meteorites may be located, making it easier for researchers to find them. This will help with research to try to identify the meteor’s size, composition, age and origin.

Source: G1 PI