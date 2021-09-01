Mi 11 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max and Zenfone 8 | Camera Comparison

Does Xiaomi really far outperform rivals? That’s what we’re looking to discover in this camera comparison with your participation.

After a thorough analysis of the Mi 11 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max and Zenfone 8 models, it’s time to put the four top-of-the-line phones face to face for a camera clash. It is worth remembering that Xiaomi’s smartphone was the king of the DxOMark ranking until recently, with models from Apple, Samsung and ASUS respectively a little further down the table.

In our official camera comparison you have the freedom to choose the image that pleases you the most, without knowing which cell phone each capture belongs to (“blind voting”). The EXIF ​​data of each image was erased to prevent the brand/model from having an influence on the result.

All images were captured with the camera’s native apps and in factory default mode, except night mode (when there is the option). Remember that we set all cell phones to the maximum possible resolution in 4:3 aspect ratio.

This voting will be open for a week, with the result scheduled for next Monday, September 6th, accompanied by the video demonstrating the quality of the cameras also in recording.

The entire TudoCelular team of writers and editors also participates in the voting, equally without knowing the order in which the models were positioned to maintain impartiality. Now we invite you to choose the best photos and vote in the fields below, with the freedom to also participate with a comment at the end of the agenda.