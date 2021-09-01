Microsoft reveals Windows 11 release date and highlights news focused on games

Microsoft announced this Tuesday (31) the official release date for Windows 11, a system that was presented by the developer a few months ago and that since then has received several updates in the beta version, which despite having received improvements continues to show some instabilities.
Scheduled to be made official on October 5th, the new generation of Windows had a new video published by the developer highlighting its optimization for games on both the computer and video games, highlighting the Xbox Game Pass service and tools such as DirectStorage and automatic HDR.
According to the company, DirectStorage is one of the main innovations of Windows 11, allowing the system to decompress files faster, preventing the machine from overloading the CPU, thus maintaining a satisfactory performance during gameplay.
For this to be possible, the user must add an NVMe SSD, a component that has read and write speeds higher than conventional HD and allows the system to run more smoothly. In addition to the features intended for performance gain, there are also visual novelties, such as the HDR Mode, which makes the colors sharper in titles that support DirectX 11 or 12.
Have you already installed Windows 11 on your machine? What did you think of the new generation of the system? Tell us, comment!