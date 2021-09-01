Microsoft reveals Windows 11 release date and highlights news focused on games

Microsoft announced this Tuesday (31) the official release date for Windows 11, a system that was presented by the developer a few months ago and that since then has received several updates in the beta version, which despite having received improvements continues to show some instabilities.

Scheduled to be made official on October 5th, the new generation of Windows had a new video published by the developer highlighting its optimization for games on both the computer and video games, highlighting the Xbox Game Pass service and tools such as DirectStorage and automatic HDR.