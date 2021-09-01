Ministry of Health predicts discharge from hospitalizations for Covid-19 in September

Delta variant worries and ministry tries to speed up vaccination | Photo: Disclosure

The Ministry of Health is concerned about the emergence of the delta variant in Brazil and admits the possibility of a rise in the number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 in September after two consecutive months of fall. The information is from columnist Monica Bergamo, from Folha de S.Paulo.

The concern of the folder with the variant is based on the low percentage of the population vaccinated with two doses of vaccines against Covid-19 and on the decrease in the protection of the immunization of the elderly, who were the first to be immunized. Several capitals and other cities in Brazil, including Salvador, have already started to apply a booster dose to this target audience.

With this, the Ministry of Health has sought to accelerate the application of the third dose in the elderly and accelerate the application of the complementary dose in adults. In the last week, it was recommended to decrease the interval between the doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech and Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccines from 12 to 8 weeks.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, until the morning of Tuesday, 30, Brazil applied the first dose in 130,085,906 people. Already 61,416.222 are fully vaccinated, with a second dose or a single dose of Janssen.



