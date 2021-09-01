Molecule in snake venom inhibits coronavirus reproduction

Brazilian researchers found a molecule present in the venom of the jararacuçu snake capable of inhibiting the reproduction of the coronavirus responsible for covid-19, in a first step towards the possible development of a drug against the disease, announced the scientists.

According to the survey, which was published this month in the scientific journal Molecules, tests carried out in the laboratory showed that the molecule extracted from the reptile’s venom inhibited the ability of the virus to multiply in monkey cells by 75%.

“We were able to see that the peptides not only inhibited the development of the virus in vitro, inside the cell, but we were also able to see that it was able to inhibit one of the proteins that is very important for the development of the virus, which is the factory of new viruses “, I told Reuters the researcher Rafael Guido, teacher at Institute of Physics of São Carlos (IFSC), gives University of São Paulo (USP), and one of the leaders of the study.







Cobra Jararacuçu at the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo 08/27/2021 REUTERS/Carla Carniel Photo: Reuters

The molecule is a peptide, or chain of amino acids, that can block an enzyme from the coronavirus called PLPro, vital for virus reproduction without harming other cells.

Already known for its antibacterial qualities, the peptide can be synthesized in the laboratory, said Guido, making the capture or breeding of snakes unnecessary.

“We are afraid that people will go hunting jararacuçu throughout Brazil, thinking it will save the world or their group, their family… that’s not it,” said Giuseppe Puorto, director of the Biological Museum of the Butantan Institute. “The component that was discovered is a fraction within the poison, and it is not the poison itself that will cure the coranavirus at this moment.”

The researchers will now evaluate the efficiency of different dosages of the molecule found in the jararacuçu venom, as well as whether it can exert other functions in the cell, such as protection, even preventing the virus from invading it, according to the São Paulo State University (Unesp), where the search started.

“It is the first step of a long journey… the process is very long. This component of the poison showed to people in this work that it has potential for development in there. In a long road, we took the first steps”, pointed out the researcher .

Participated in the research, in addition to the USP and of the Unesp, the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar).

The jararacuçu is one of the largest snakes in Brazil, measuring up to 1.80 meters, and lives in the Atlantic Forest. The snake can also be found in Bolivia, Paraguay and Argentina.