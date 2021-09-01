Monthly Continuous PNAD: unemployment rate is 14.1% and underutilization rate is 28.6% in the quarter ended in June | News agency

THE vacancy rate (14.1%) of the moving quarter from April to June 2021 decreased by 0.6 percentage point compared to the quarter from January to March 2021 (14.7%) and increased by 0.8 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020 ( 13.3%). THE unemployed population (14.4 million people) was stable compared to the quarter ended in March 2021 (14.8 million people) and increased 12.9% (more 1.7 million people) compared to the same moving quarter of 2020 (12 .8 million people).

Indicator/Period Apr-May-Jun 2021 Jan-Feb-Mar 2021 Apr-May-Jun 2020 vacancy rate 14.1% 14.7% 13.3% Underutilization rate 28.6% 29.7% 29.1% Usual real income BRL 2,515 BRL 2,594 BRL 2,693 Variation of usual income in relation to: -3.0% -6.6%

THE employed population (87.8 million people) grew 2.5% (2.1 million more people) compared to the previous moving quarter and 5.3% (4.4 million more people) compared to the same quarter in 2020 (83 .3 million people employed). O occupation level (percentage of employed persons in the population of working age), estimated at 49.6%, grew 1.2 pp compared to the previous moving quarter (48.4%) and 1.6 percentage points compared to the same quarter of 2020 (47, 9%).

THE compound underutilization rate (28.6%) fell 1.1 pp compared to the previous quarter (29.7%) and remained stable compared to the same quarter in 2020 (29.1%).

THE underutilized population (32.2 million people) decreased 3.0% (less 993 thousand people) compared to the previous quarter (33.2 million) and remained stable in the annual comparison (31.9 million).

THE underemployed population due to insufficient hours worked (7.5 million people) is a record in the historical series, with increases of 7.3% compared to the previous quarter (511 thousand more people) and 34.4% (1.9 million more people) compared to the same quarter of 2020.

THE population out of the workforce (74.9 million people) fell 2.1% (less 1.6 million people) compared to the previous quarter and 3.7% (less 2.9 million people) in the annual comparison.

THE despondent population (5.6 million people) fell 6.5% compared to the previous quarter (less 388 thousand people) and remained stable in the year. O percentage of discouraged in the work force or discouraged (5.2%) it fell 0.4 pp in the two comparisons (both in 5.6%).

The number of employees with a work card signed in the private sector (excluding domestic workers) was 30.2 million people, increasing 2.1% (618 thousand people) compared to the previous quarter and remaining stable compared to the same quarter of 2020.

The number of employees without a license signed in the private sector (10.0 million people) rose 3.4% (332 thousand people) compared to the previous quarter and 16.0% (1.4 million people) in the year.

The number of self employed (24.8 million people) is a record in the historical series, with increases of 4.2% (more 1.0 million people) compared to the previous quarter and 14.7% (3.2 million people) in the annual comparison .

The number of domestic workers (5.1 million people) was stable compared to the previous quarter, but increased by 8.4% (more 394 thousand people) compared to the same period in 2020.

The number of employers (3.8 million people) showed stability in both comparisons.

The number of employees in the Public sector (11.8 million people), which includes statutory and military personnel, was stable compared to the previous quarter, but fell (less 539 thousand) compared to 2020.

THE informality rate was 40.6% of the employed population, or 35.6 million informal workers. In the previous quarter, the rate had been 39.6% and, in the same quarter of 2020, 36.9%.

O usual real income (R$2,515) decreased 3.0% compared to the previous quarter and 6.6% compared to the same period in 2020. usual real income mass (R$215.5 billion) was stable in both comparisons.

Vacancy rate – Brazil – 2012/2021

In the moving quarter from March to May 2021, the workforce (employed and unemployed people), estimated at 10.2 million people, fell 10.1% (less 1.1 million people) compared to the previous quarter, retreated 24.5% (less 3.3 million people) compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Between the groups of activities, compared to the previous moving quarter, there were increases in: Agriculture, livestock, forest production, fishing and aquaculture (3.8%, or more 326 thousand people), Construction (5.7%, or more 346 thousand people), Accommodation and food (9.1%, or more than 360 thousand people) and Domestic services (4.0%, or more than 197 thousand people). The other groups were stable.

Compared to the same moving quarter of 2020, there were increases in the occupation of six groups: Agriculture, livestock, forest production, fishing and aquaculture (11.8%, or more 945 thousand people), Construction (19.6%, or more 1, 0 million people), Commerce, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (4.6%, or over 707 thousand people), Accommodation and food (7.7%, or over 309 thousand people), Information, Communication and Financial Activities, Real Estate, Professionals and Administration (7.3%, or more 733 thousand people) and Domestic services (9.0%, or more 426 thousand people). The other groups had no statistically significant variations.

Compound Underutilization Rate – Quarters of april to june – Brazil – 2012 to 2021 (%)

About the usual real average income, compared to the previous moving quarter, there were reductions in two groups: Trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (-3.3%) and Public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services (-5.1% ), with stability in the others.

Compared to the same quarter of 2020, there were reductions in income in seven categories: Industry (12.2%, or less R$338) Construction (14.8%, or less R$309) Trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles ( 8.1% or less R$ 171) Transport, storage and mail (11.7% or less R$ 291) Accommodation and food (12.8% or less R$ 216) Other services (13.8% , or less R$284) and Domestic services (7.2%, or less R$72). There was stability in the other groups.

Among the occupation positions, compared to the previous moving quarter, there was a decrease in the income of Employees (-2.1%), led by Employees in the Public Sector (-3.2%). In the annual comparison, there were also decreases in the income of Employees (-4.8%) and in four of its subcategories: Employee in the private sector (-4.9%), Employee in the private sector with a formal contract (-3.8% ), Domestic worker (-7.2%) and Domestic worker without a formal contract (-6.0%). There were also decreases in the income of Employers (-11.4%), Employers with CNPJ (-10.9%), Self-employed (-5.4%) and Self-employed without CNPJ (-5.2 %). There was stability in the other categories and subcategories.