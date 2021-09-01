Motoboy da VTCLog tells the CPI that he has already withdrawn ‘R$ 400 and a few thousand’ at the ‘mouth of the cashier’ | Covid’s CPI

The motorcycle courier Ivanildo Gonçalves, from VTCLog, told Covid’s CPI this Wednesday (1) that he has already withdrawn “R$ 400 and a few thousand” at the “mouth of the cashier” at the request of the company’s financial sector.

Ivanildo started to be considered a “key witness” of the CPI after the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) identified an atypical movement by VTCLog in the amount of R$ 117 million in the last two years.

Of this total, the motoboy was responsible for moving R$ 4.7 million, almost 5% of the amount indicated by Coaf.

To the CPI, he spoke about the withdrawal of R$ 400 thousand when asked by the president of the CPI, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), about what would have been the highest amount he had withdrawn.

Ivanildo, at first, replied that he did not remember values, but then he said:

“Once I withdrawn the amount of R$ 400 and a few thousand. From the cashier’s mouth,” said the motoboy.

The amount of money surprised Omar. He wanted to know if the motoboy didn’t worry about his own safety. It was strange for Omar to withdraw from the cashier’s mouth rather than from a private room, as would be adequate for large sums.

“The company [geralmente] call the bank manager and tell him he’s going to withdraw that amount on that day. It has to be 24 hours, 48 ​​hours before. The amount of R$ 430,000 is not delivered in front of everyone. It’s delivered to a room so that anyone who wants to rob doesn’t see you taking all that money,” said Omar.

“The volume must be quite large, with other clients there looking”, completed the senator.

Ivanildo was asked by the rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), about the frequency with which he made withdrawals.

“Once in a while, when work came up, I would go there and do it. Almost every day I was paying a bank slip, I was withdrawing money to pay,” replied the motoboy.

“There was a ticket that was a ‘fuel I don’t-know-what name.’ I paid but not… It was fuel ticket that I remember in mind and, at the same time, I had the family’s personal card bill [donos da empresa] that I paid. That was my role”, he added.

VIDEO: Ivanildo Gonçalves explains that he paid the slips after withdrawing

Ivanildo denied that he had given money to third parties, or paid third-party payment slips. He stated that the payments he made were from VTCLog, relating to services contracted by the company.

The motoboy said that his activity worked as follows:

the company gave him checks with the amounts to be withdrawn

he drew from the cashier’s mouth

with the money withdrawn, he made the payments, at the bank

if there was any money left over, he would take it back to the company

Covid’s CPI senators presented on Tuesday (31) photos that, according to them, indicate that Ivanildo paid at least four slips for the benefit of Roberto Ferreira Dias, former director of Logistics at the Ministry of Health.