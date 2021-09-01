Mumuzinho celebrates 2 years of marriage after resuming union with Thainá Fernandes

Singer Mumuzinho makes a statement to his wife, Thainá Fernandes, after they resume their relationship

little mum (37) used your social network to confirm your return with Thainá Fernandes.

The couple, who had been separated since July, decided to give love another chance and rekindled their relationship.

On Tuesday, 31, the two completed 2 years of marriage and the singer took the opportunity to make a statement to his wife on the special date. In Stories on his Instagram, he shared romantic records with Thainá and fell in love with his wife.

“Happy to be together on this special date for us… so let’s celebrate 2 years of marriage?”, said the artist in the publication, which revealed earlier that he had the help of a therapist to resume his marriage.

Mumuzinho takes the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine

Recently, the artist received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and shared the moment on the web. “The long-awaited day arrived, I took the vaccine and I can say that I am only grateful to health professionals and scientists for this moment. Take the vaccine, it saves lives and is the way for everything to return to normal. Long live my RJ that the vaccination is showing, we’ll meet soon. It’s almost there!”, he said.

