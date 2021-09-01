Natural disasters multiply by 5 in 50 years and kill 2 million – 01/09/2021

Taking 2 million victims and costing the world $3.6 trillion in economic damage, natural disasters have multiplied fivefold in the last 50 years. The data is being published on Wednesday by the World Meteorological Organization, which points to the role of climate change in the frequency of floods, droughts and other phenomena.

Per day, the average costs reach US$202 million and 115 lives are lost.

According to the organization, this is the largest survey ever carried out on such disasters, totaling 11,000 incidents across the planet between 1979 and 2019. If Hurricane Katrina, in the USA in 2005, was the one that cost the most in financial terms – US$ 163 billion – The drought in Ethiopia in the early 1980s was the weather event that generated the highest number of deaths: 300,000.

But what worries the entity most is that the frequency of these events has increased exponentially. Between the 1970s and the last ten years, the increase was almost fivefold. For OMM, two factors explain the trend: a better ability in the world to record such events and, above all, the impact of climate change.

In the 1970s, natural disasters generated losses of US$175 billion for the world economy. In the last ten years, however, this value reached the mark of US$ 1.3 trillion.

In Latin America, the ten biggest disasters represented 60% of the total loss of life, with 34,000 victims, and 38% of economic losses (US$ 39.2 billion). Floods represent 90% of the worst events.

There is, however, a positive trend. According to the agency, the average number of deaths fell. In the 70s, around 50,000 people died each year as a result of these disasters. In the last ten years, the rate has dropped to 18 thousand.

Greater investment in city preparation and warning systems would have paid off.

But, of the 2 million deaths in the last 50 years, 91% of them were registered in poor countries, which makes it clear that the greatest climate impact is felt precisely in the regions of the world that emit less CO2.