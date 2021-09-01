Naughty Dog: Comments on crunch in interview lead to controversy

Neil Druckmann and Evan Wells, the current leaders of Naughty Dog, once again spoke about the infamous crunch in a recent interview with Game Informer. Executives commented on how difficult it is to define what it is, a concept that can vary from person to person, and that they are working to find a way to avoid overdoing it without “trapping” the devs.

Wells and Druckmann’s speech resulted in criticism on social media, not only from gamers, but from other members of the gaming industry as well. One line in particular drew attention. A tweet (now deleted) from Katie Chironis, head of content design at Riot.

Interesting seeing someone who has never worked at your studio speak as if they know it’s leadership’s actions based off a quote from an article. The effort put in by leadership AND employees over the last year to find multiple solutions for crunch and studio culture is dramatic https://t.co/4FfwkXqQpC — Anthony Vaccaro (@vaccaro3d) August 29, 2021

Anthony Vaccaro, environment artist at Naughty Dog, didn’t like to see Chironis criticizing the place where he works and did an extensive thread defending his bosses. Her conclusion is that change doesn’t just happen, and that she “should know this better than anyone, given the studio she works for and the problems they’re working to solve.”

Change doesn’t happen instantly and takes a lot of hardwork from all members of the team which thankfully we have. You of all people should know that given the studio you work for and the issues they are working to fix. But hey dog ​​pile onto “ND crunch” and get your likes I guess — Anthony Vaccaro (@vaccaro3d) August 29, 2021

Crunch is the name given to a common practice in game development: when a developer works for several hours at a time without rest, resulting in negative impacts on their health and relationships. More and more developers have spoken out about the problem of practice, which has resulted in pressure on developers not to let this happen in their game production.

Despite the difficulties that Naughty Dog has in solving the problem, other studios report a lot of success in avoiding the practice, including at Sony itself. Insomniac Devs, for example, celebrated a crunch-free release for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.