Naughty Dog wants to continue working on Uncharted • Eurogamer.pt

Uncharted 4 felt like Naughty Dog’s farewell to the series and many fans have since asked if the studio will ever return to work on a game in the saga. A recent studio interview with Game Informer has shed new light on the topic.

Responding to the question of whether they want to work on the properties they have established or create new properties, Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog, said the following:

“I think the easy answer is both. There’s a lot of enthusiasm for developing new IPs, but there’s still a lot of love for Uncharted and The Last of Us. I think you’ll see both types of projects in the future.”

Naughty Dog is currently focused on a multiplayer project. Fans are confident this is an evolution of the Factions mode from the first The Last of Us (which will potentially be released separately).

When Uncharted, Evan Wells’ words make it clear that it’s possible for the studio to return to the series, but it looks like there’s still nothing planned.