Naughty Dog will continue dedicated to single-player games • Eurogamer.pt

Naughty Dog is currently working on a multiplayer project. For a studio that has always been hooked on single-player titles, this raised concerns that in the future they might drift away from their origins and drift into a current that other producers are following.

These fears are unfounded. Evan Wells and Neil Druckmann, the directors of Naughty Dog, recently said they will remain involved in narrative single-player games.

“It’s in our DNA to tell these stories. I think we’ll continue. The single-player experiences are dear and close to us. It’s what attracted a lot of people to Naughty Dog and that’s what inspires them. possible,” Wells told Game Informer.

“And again, going back to Sony’s identity, there’s never been an order like this, this is where the wind is blowing, can you start making these kind of games? They know, as we do, when you’re working on something that it excites you, something you love, you’re going to do a great job,” added Neil Druckmann.

Naughty Dog’s most recent title is The Last of Us: Part II, which has won multiple awards since it was released in June 2020. The game was also given the mandatory stamp on our review.