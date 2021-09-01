Neto, André Rizek, Boulos… Personalities honor Corinthians

On the day Corinthians turns 111, several personalities, including players, journalists, former players and politicians, used their social networks to pay homage to the club alvinegro, which is experiencing a moment of euphoria after the announcement of several heavyweight reinforcements in the last few weeks – Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Róger Guedes and Willian arrived.

TV Band presenter and commentator, Neto posted a photo of when he defended Corinthians on his Twitter and used words from a crowd song to define his relationship with the club.

“My life, my story, my love. Say what else? Congratulations on your 111 years, Corinthians!”, wrote the presenter.

André Rizek, SporTV presenter, chose players, moments and outstanding matches of the São Paulo club, making a list.

“Corinthians, 111 years old. Random list. Players: Sócrates and Rivellino. Best team: 1999. Idolatry: Neto. Coach: Tite. Winners: Marcelinho and Cassio. Goalkeepers: Cassio the most important, Dida the most absurd. Biggest achievement: World Cup 2012. Biggest moment: Democracy 82/83”, said Rizek.

Most incredible days: 1976 and Japanese invasions.

Biggest mistake: entering police pages with MSI money.

A president: Vicente Matheus.

The biggest signing: Ronaldo Fenômeno.

One goal: Basil 1977. — André Rizek (@andrizek) September 1, 2021

Another who went to social media to pay homage to Corinthians was Guilherme Boulos. The politician highlighted the title of “people’s team” of the São Paulo club: “Today the people’s team turns 111 years old. Congratulations, Corinthians!”, he wrote.

Also celebrating Corinthians’ birthday was Paraguayan defender Fabián Balbuena, from Dynamo Moscow. The defender was two-time São Paulo champion (2016 and 2017) and Brazilian champion (2017) with the club alvinegro.

“Congratulations, Corinthians, for the 111 years of many stories and traditions!”, wrote the player.