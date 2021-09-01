New 2022 minimum wage will change INSS benefits value

The new minimum wage should go from BRL 1,100 to BRL 1,169 in 2022, because the Federal Government sent this Tuesday (31) to Congress, the PLOA (Annual Budget Law), which foresees an increase of 6.27% . The government is considering that the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) should be at 6.2% in 2022. This means that once again the salary will be far from the real gain, only replacing inflation.

Every time the minimum wage is readjusted, it affects the values ​​of retirement, pensions and also the value of contributions. This is because most policyholders receive the national floor, that is, next year, their benefits will increase from R$ 1,100 to BRL 1,169.

The change in the value of the minimum wage directly affects INSS benefits, such as retirement and pensions, and also the value of contributions to Social Security.

In the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, the minimum wage has not yet had a real gain. It is being corrected only to cover inflation and keep the purchasing power of Brazilians at the same level.

The financial market forecasts an inflation of 7%, which would raise the minimum wage to R$1,177. However, the government’s calculations do not come to that, predicting a salary of R$ 1,169.

See where the salary interferes

INSS Guide

Assuming that the value of the minimum wage is R$1,169, whoever pays the INSS as an optional or individual taxpayer will pay R$1,169. For these groups, the value of the guide is based on the current minimum wage. That is, the change would take place from February 2022. The January contribution will still refer to the month of December 2021.

Retirements and Pensions

Retirements and pensions are also calculated using the national floor as a basis. Next year, then, the benefits should increase to R$ 1,169, if the government’s projections are confirmed.

Benefits above a minimum wage are readjusted based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index). Therefore, you multiply the benefit amount by the accumulated INPC.