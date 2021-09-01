‘New’ Corinthians enters where? SportsCenter elects the five best squads in Brazil; see the ranking

The transfer windows are responsible in some cases for changing the perspectives of football teams, either with reinforcements or sales. And this time it was no different here in Brazil.

Last Tuesday (31), the commentators of SportsCenter debated about the five best casts in the country and elected the most qualified – you can watch the program daily on the ESPN on Star+ (know how to sign here).

In fifth position, who appeared was the Red Bull Bragantino. Maurício Barbieri’s team occupies the fourth position in the brazilian, is in the semifinal of South American and is still well-priced even with the sale of Claudinho.

Whoever had a honeymoon with the crowd in this window and changed the level was the Corinthians. After a reaction in the table and with the signings of important names, such as Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Róger Guedes and Willian, Sylvinho’s team won fourth position in the evaluation of commentators Gustavo Zupak and André Kfouri.

In the top 3, the palm trees opened the peloton with third position, behind the Atlético-MG de Cuca, runner-up. Galo, who leads the Brasileirão, is in the semifinals of Conmebol Libertadores and in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, is experiencing an excellent phase with Hulk and company and even won the arrival of Diego Costa, who scored a goal in his debut against Red Bull Bragantino.

In leadership, the Flamengo was chosen as the main cast in the country. In addition to the maintenance of Gabigol, Bruno Henrique, Arrascaeta and company, Renato Gaúcho’s team had important reinforcements, such as Andreas Pereira, who debuted with a goal 4-0 against Santos, and Kenedy.