New faces in Goiás? Harlei opens the game, talks about negotiations and arrival of more reinforcements

Goiás is going through a good moment in the Serie B of Brasileirão, being the second in the competition with 38 points and only one point less than the leader Coritiba, Esmeraldino in the last round still managed to open 4 points of the 5th place (first team outside the access zone for Série A), Sampaio Corêa, which has 34.

Before the beginning of Serie B, Esmeraldino entered the ball market strong and managed to assemble a competitive squad for the competition, bringing prominent players, such as Alef Manga, Mezenga, Nicolas, Élvis and Apodi, in addition, of course, to the maintenance of a of the best players in the club, goalkeeper Tadeu.

Even after 22 rounds, the club claims not to have closed its doors to the arrival of new reinforcements. This was guaranteed by the vice president of football, Harlei Menezes, who, in an interview with the program Feras do Esporte, admitted that the club is still “mining the market”, looking for one or two reinforcements.