New iPhones will be able to use satellite to communicate emergencies

(Bloomberg) – Apple’s plan to bring satellite capabilities to the iPhone will focus on emergency situations. Users will be able to send text messages to emergency services and report accidents in areas without cell phone coverage.

The giant is developing at least two emergency resources that will use satellite networks, according to a person familiar with the work.

Speculation that the next iPhone will have satellite capabilities increased this week after TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the new smartphone would likely run on spectrum owned by Globalstar.

This has led to conjecture that the iPhone will look like a satellite phone, freeing users from reliance on cellular networks. But Apple’s initial plan is more limited in scope, according to the source, and its aim is to help users deal with crises.

An Apple representative declined to comment.

The first component will allow you to send text messages to emergency services and contacts over a satellite network when there is no cellular signal available. This mechanism will be integrated into the Messaging application as a third protocol, along with standard SMS and iMessage.

Another feature will be a tool to report air or maritime accidents, also using satellite networks. In addition to text, the system may eventually make voice calls. This option will be useful in mountains or lakes where 4G or 5G coverage may not be available.

The second emergency feature will help users report a crisis. The phone will ask what type of emergency is taking place – for example, if it involves a car, boat, plane or fire – if there is a need to call search and rescue services, if there is suspicious behavior or weapons involved, and if someone has suffered a traumatic injury.

This feature can send the user’s location and the Health app’s virtual card, containing the user’s health history, medications used, age, weight and height, in addition to notifying their emergency contacts.

