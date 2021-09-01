New owner of Xuxa’s mansion, Karinah is a samba dancer, mother of twins and married to a billionaire in the automation sector

The singer Karinah was the one who disbursed R$ 45 million to buy Xuxa’s mansion in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio. The 40-year-old artist, born in Curitiba, launched herself professionally in 2010 with an independent album. Two years later, she got a contract with a renowned record label and has invested to establish herself as a woman of the new generation of pagode and samba. That, of course, without forgetting who came before. So much so that he has already made musical partnerships with Alcione and Belo, for example.

With Alcione Foto: Reproduction/Instagram

“I’m bringing to the public something that hasn’t been seen for over 20 years: a woman singing pagode. We need the public’s support. Samba is on the street and the market needs to consume something new,” said Karinah at the release of a live that made in April 2021.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In 2017, the singer, who was already the mother of two young people (from previous relationships), took a break from her career to dedicate herself again to motherhood, when she became pregnant with twins, as a result of her relationship with businessman Diether Werninghaus. The husband, by the way, is frequently on the list of Brazilian billionaires. He is one of the heirs of WEG, a company responsible for making electric motors, transformers and power generators. When it entered the Forbes magazine’s list of the richest in 2014, the fortune was already valued at R$ 6.10 billion. Since then, the name has remained in the rankings.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Back to the singer, Karinah’s return to the stage took place in 2019, with a show featuring Dudu Nobre, Xande de Pilares and Mumuzinho. The work song “Medo de amar” was featured on the soundtrack of the soap opera “Salve-se Quem pode” on TV Globo. And the most recent single, “Insecurity zero (the mother is on)”, figured in the lists of the most played radio stations specializing in pagode.

Karinah and her children Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Xuxa’s house

The house has 2780m² of built area, has five suites, private cinema, elevator, sauna, Pilates room, whirlpool, gym and indoor and outdoor swimming pool. The garage also has space for six cars. Xuxa lived in the property since 2009. The rare birds that she raised in the condominium will be for the new residents.

Xuxa’s mansion was sold for R$ 45 million Photo: Reproduction/Instagram and Reproduction/Sothebys

“I was very honored to be able to care for and love these beautiful birds that Xuxa will leave in the house. They wouldn’t get used to it elsewhere, so I’m happy to be able to continue giving love and affection to everyone. In the South I have birds at home too, I am passionate about the peace they bring us,” Karinah told “Vogue” magazine.