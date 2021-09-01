Newcomer Lucas Veríssimo wants to gain space and “absorb all the good” from the Brazilian team | Brazilian Team

A new face in the Brazilian team for the September triple round of World Cup qualifiers, defender Lucas Veríssimo wants to seize his chance with Tite not only to win space in the dispute for a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but also to learn from the coach and the teammates.

The Benfica player, who is 26 years old, should be the reserve of Éder Militão and Marquinhos in the match against Chile, this Thursday, at 10 pm. Even so, Veríssimo celebrates the opportunity with the hopscotch and makes plans:

– I’m here making a dream come true. Of course I want to play, wear my country’s shirt, but I’m here to add, to help, regardless of whether I’m playing or not. My idea is just to absorb the good things from Tite and the other athletes, get all the good stuff and help in whatever way possible – said the defender, in a virtual press conference promoted by the CBF.

– It’s close (the World Cup in Qatar). The call is now very good to show service, work. I’m just focused on doing my best so I can conquer my space. Things are flowing naturally – said the player, who faces competition from Felipe, from Atlético de Madrid, Diego Carlos, from Sevilla, Rodrigo Caio, from Flamengo, among other defenders.

Lucas Veríssimo was called up for the last two matches of the Qualifiers, against Ecuador and Paraguay, but was injured and ended up being cut.

He attributes Tite’s call not only to his performance at Benfica, but also to what he presented at Santos, the club he served until January this year.

– I believe I had been playing for Santos at a high level for some years now. This year we managed to reach the Libertadores final and, of course, it was not only there that we had the follow-up, this follow-up should have been there for a long time. For being Libertadores, competition of a higher level, I believe it could have helped in this call, in this approach of Lucas Veríssimo with the Selection – he said.

After the duel against Chile, Brazil plays two games at home: against Argentina, on Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and against Peru, next Thursday, at Arena Pernambuco, in Recife.

The team leads the qualifiers with 100% success after six rounds.

Check out other excerpts from Lucas Veríssimo’s interview below:

Defenders helping with offensive construction

– Really, we follow a lot, they are difficult games, in which the teams expect Brazil more. I’ve always worked on that, the good output, I work even harder now in European football. I have evolved a lot in this, recently I gave an assistance. I always try to improve, I always try to do my best and I’m sure I’m growing more and more. I’m prepared, if you need me, I’m prepared to start plays and do my best on the field.

– Adaptation is being good. As soon as I arrived, in a few days I was adapted to what the manager asks for. I’ve been growing a lot. The longer you stay, the more you evolve.

– He’s a guy I’ve always followed, at Inter Milan, Atlético de Madrid, São Paulo and also in the Brazilian team. He’s a guy I’ve always followed, I admire a lot, I’ll absorb all the good from everyone here, from commission to players, and help out in whatever way possible.

– Tite has his convictions, the tactical scheme he likes, the players have to adapt. I’ve been playing with three defenders, I’m adapted, but at Santos I played in a system of four defenders. There at Benfica we also have a system with four defenders. Regardless of the tactical scheme, I am prepared to play.