Newspaper: After Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, Cavani was offered to Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Manchester United could mean the departure of center forward Edinson Cavani, who was even offered to Barcelona, ​​according to the Spanish newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’.

However, according to the publication, the Barça board sees many difficulties in relation to the possible arrival of the Uruguayan and the hiring is seen as unlikely.

Manchester United itself would have no interest in selling the striker, considering him important to the current squad. Despite this, the surroundings of Cavani would have probed the possibility of taking him to other clubs so that he has more playing time.

Hired last year by the Red Devils, Cavani scored 17 goals in 40 matches played with the Manchester United shirt, being one of the main pieces of the team in the vice-championship of the Europa League. In continental competition, there were five games and six goals.