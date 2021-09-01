Newspaper: Emir of Qatar stopped Mbappé from PSG’s transfer to Real Madrid | french football

And according to the French newspaper “L’Equipe”, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, was the one who stopped the transfer. The reason would have been simple: after hearing the pros and cons of transfers, the “de facto owner” of PSG said he couldn’t deprive the club and the fans (and himself) of seeing the MNM trio (Messi, Neymar and Mbappé) even for at least one season. Even if it cost the loss of many millions of euros.

And by rejecting these astronomical offers (which exceeded R$ 1 billion) at the request of the Emir, PSG gained time to try to renew with the young French striker who was world champion in 2018. The capital’s team now has until the beginning of January, when Mbappé can discuss and sign a pre-contract with whomever he chooses, to convince the Frenchman to sign a new agreement and stay in Paris.

This, however, appears to be a difficult task. As reported by the French press, Mbappé’s relationship with sporting director Leonardo and President Nasser Al-Khelaifi deteriorated.

In early August, Mbappé told PSG he did not want to extend the contract and invited the club to consider a transfer. It was a decision the 22-year-old had already made for some time and was unlikely to change easily, especially after last week’s saga. Al-Khelaifi’s public insistence that the player “had no excuses” to leave after Messi’s arrival, and Leonardo’s assertion that Mbappé had already told the club that he would not leave for free, seriously damaged trust between the player and the board.

Mbappé refused millionaire renewal

According to the publication, Mbappé has already rejected two important contract offers. The first was a five-year contract with an option for another year with an annual net salary of €25 million, while the second was a two-year contract with an option for a third (of the same duration as Messi’s) , which would make him the highest paid player at the club. The newspaper L’Équipe estimated that the salary would be 42 and 50 million euros.