Newspaper: PSG rejects Real Madrid’s 200 million proposal by Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain rejected, on Tuesday (31), a new offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé. According to the Spanish newspaper ‘Marca’, the merengue club offered 200 million euros (more than R$ 1.2 billion) for the striker, but the French refused the proposal.

With less than four hours left before the transfer window closes in Europe, Real’s dream of taking Mbappé to the Santiago Bernabéu is virtually impossible. The trend is for the French jewel to remain at PSG at least until the end of her contract, in June of next year, when she can leave the club free of charge.

On Monday (30), Paris Saint-Germain had rejected an offer of 180 million euros (R$ 1.1 billion) from the meringues for Mbappé, which led the Real to increase the value on the last day of the window. However, the French intend to keep the player and the expectation is that no deal will be sealed.

Kylian Mbappé was on the field last Sunday (29) and was the great name of PSG’s victory over Reims in Ligue 1, scoring the two goals that ensured the triumph as a visitor. It was his third goal in the 2021/22 season in 4 matches played.