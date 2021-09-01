Nintendo Switch Online must add Game Boy and Game Boy Color games

Rumors suggest that the new games will come to service in the coming weeks

It’s been a long time since the owners of Nintendo Switch ask for more platform games on Nintendo Switch Online, as currently the service only offers games from NES and SNES, in addition to the 99 series games made exclusively for the service.

Nintendo Switch Online: Check out all the games that subscribers have access to

Recently a well-known insider of Nintendo, “NateDrake”, made an episode of your podcast Nate the Hate and it brought some information about the arrival of games from more platforms for the service.

He informs that he has heard that we may have the arrival of games from Game Boy and Gameboy lapr in Nintendo online service in the next weeks. To reinforce the rumor, the website Nintendo Life reported that he heard from his own sources that the titles of these two platforms will arrive “very soon” for Switch. You can check out the podcast episode below where NateDrake reveals the information:



Another fact that evidences the arrival of new platforms to the service is the presence of titles of NES and SNES the company’s most highly regarded in it, making it need to add something new to catch the attention of players and owners of Nintendo Switch, you can click here to check out all games currently available on the service.

There are many titles of the own Nintendo for Game Boy and Game Boy Color that can be added to the service, see some examples: Donkey Kong Land I, II and III, Kirby’s Dream Land 1 and 2, Dr. Mario, Metroid II: Return of Samus, Super Mario Land, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins , Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3, Pokémon Yellow, Gold and Silver, Mario Tennis, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages/Seasons and many others.

About games of Gameboy Advance, the insider claims to have no information about their arrival on Nintendo’s online platform and adds that this may be far from happening, because the Nintendo is more focused on bringing successful remastered games to the Switch, video Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which will merge two games of the generation Advance in a remastered title.

What do you think of the idea of ​​games from Game Boy and Game Boy Color at the Nintendo Switch Online? Participate in the comments with your opinion!



