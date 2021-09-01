Nora de Glria Menezes talks about the actress’ state: ‘Strengthened by love’ – Famous

Mocita and Glria Menezes (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) mocita Fagundes, wife of Tarcsio Son, updated the fans of Gloria Menezes about the health of the actress weeks after the death of Tarcisio meira, victim of complications at COVID-19, on the last day of the 12th.

The 86-year-old artist was also infected by the virus, but progressed well and recovered. Second mocita, glory she is “very sad” for the death of her husband, to whom she has been married for almost 60 years, but she is well accompanied and taking care of herself.

”Glria is strengthened by the love of the family. a woman small in size, giant in her strength. Gloria is a gift in the life of those who are lucky to have her around. We are filling her with love. Tarcisinho is with her. Maria Amalia [neta da atriz] too”, wrote mocita in response to a follower on Instagram.

The actress’ daughter-in-law also said that she will be by her side from this Wednesday (1).

“’I had to come to Porto Alegre, but I’ll be back to stay with her on Wednesday. Physically she looks great. He takes his daily walks, takes care of his food and has an enviable lucidity. Of course you are very sad, it would be no different. But she doesn’t shy away from feelings. Live them with intensity. Little by little, she will regain the glow in her eyes that we always admire! Long live the glory! Thanks for the affection!”, finished.

mocita uses social media often to talk about family and the loss of Tarcisio. She recently posted a photo of the actress in the car with her son, Tarcisio, showing followers how the days after the difficult times faced by the family have been.

In the publication’s caption, she wrote: “Around here, the family is united, like a gear of love. Each one of their best, in an affectionate relay – with the sole aim of easing our queen’s pain. Today, the sun is He invited us for a car ride. We toured the city and it was very good. And I… I’m a Girl Scout. Always alert and always under orders.