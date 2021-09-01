Nora de Tarcísio Meira on the state of Glória Menezes: “Very sad”

Glória Menezes’ daughter-in-law, Mocita Fagundes updated the actress’ health status after the loss of her husband, actor Tarcísio Meira. Icon of Brazilian soap operas, Meira died on August 12 as a victim of Covid-19.

Responding to fans on her Instagram, Mocita stated that Gloria’s strength is surprising:

“She is strengthened by the love of the family. She is a woman small in size, gigantic in strength. Gloria is a gift in the life of those who are lucky enough to have her around. We are filling her with love”.

Tarcisio Filho’s wife also commented that she had to travel, but other family members are taking care of the actress. Gloria was hospitalized with the coronavirus, but her condition evolved better than that of Tarcisio.

“Tarcisinho is with her. Maria Amelia too. I had to come to Porto Alegre but I’ll be back to stay with her on Wednesday. Physically she looks great. She takes her daily walks, takes care of her food and has an enviable lucidity. Evidently he is very sad, it would be no different. But she doesn’t shy away from feelings. Live them with intensity. Little by little, she will regain the glow in her eyes that we always admire! Long live the Glory! Thank you for the affection!”, she thanked.