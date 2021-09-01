Nora de Tarcisio tells about Glória Menezes after the actor’s death – Entertainment

Tarcísio Meira’s daughter-in-law, Mocita Fagundes, has been sharing information about Glória Menezes’ health status since when the actress was hospitalized, recovering from covid-19. This Monday night (30), she responded to an Instagram follower who asked how the TV veteran is doing after being discharged from the hospital and having to deal with the death of her husband, victim of complications from the disease.

“She is strengthened by the love of her family. She is a woman small in size, giant in her strength. Gloria is a gift in the life of those who are lucky to have her around. We are filling her with love. Tarcisinho is with her. Maria Amélia too,” wrote Mocita.

“Physically she’s great. She takes her daily walks, takes care of her food and has an enviable lucidity. Evidently she’s very sad, it wouldn’t be different. But she doesn’t shy away from feelings. She lives them with intensity. Gradually, she goes away. to regain the shine in the eyes that we have always admired. Viva a Gloria”, he added.

Tarcísio Filho’s wife also thanked the affection and concern of fans and followers with the actress.

Read the message in full