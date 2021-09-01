Nubank opens women-only recruitment applications

Program includes people at any level of experience and from different software development specialties (photo: Internet Reproduction) Nubank announces the third edition of “Yes, She Codes,” a program for hiring women working in the field of software engineering. Until September 8th, women who work with software development will be able to enroll in the new edition of the project.

The initiative, in addition to recruiting new talent, seeks to offer an exchange of experience among women in the sector. The program includes people at any level of experience and from different software development specialties (back-end or mobile).

selection steps

Registration: candidates must register by September 8th on the project platform. Programming test: at this stage, all interested parties must carry out a technical programming test. The exercises can be performed in the programming language that the candidate feels most comfortable using. Real-time development: the people selected in the previous step will be invited to an online step in real time. On that occasion, candidates will have the opportunity to do pair programming exercises and also meet Nubank’s software engineering and recruiting teams. The phase is a moment of collaboration in an exercise that simulates daily life at the company. Individual interviews: after the real-time development stage, Nubank will conduct individual interviews with the pre-selected candidates in the previous phases. Return: in the last stage of the process, candidates will receive feedback on the entire selection process. “Nubank aims to build increasingly diverse and inclusive teams. That’s why we’ve been working since 2018 on recruitment events such as “Yes, She Codes”, which seeks to increase and support the participation of women in engineering of software,” comments Silvia Kihara, Nubank’s global technology recruiting leader. Entries

Site: https://grnh.se/807bad021us

: until the 8th of September Basic requirements: women familiar with software development (back-end or mobile) at any level of experience.

In its first edition, held in 2018, “Yes, She Codes” registered 900 women. In 2019, the number of people interested in the project was three times higher. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition was not carried out. For more information, visit the program’s page.