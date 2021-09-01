On her birthday, Luana Piovani shows off her bosom at a pool party

In Portugal, the famous celebrated a special celebration at the pool for the arrival of its 45th birthday

the birthday of Luana Piovani it was on the 29th and the famous shared on her social network clicks of the party this Tuesday, 31st.

To celebrate the arrival of her 45th birthday, the presenter – who lives in Portugal with her triplets children – threw a party at the pool and enjoyed the sunny day in style.

In a bikini, the blonde flaunted her curves in the photos and showed how she celebrated the date with great happiness alongside her heirs, family and boyfriend Lucas Bitencourt and other dear people.

“45 turbo engine. Grateful. Grateful, a thousand times grateful. I want so little, I have so much. My children, family, friends, profession. I’m even thinking it’s good that I still don’t have sponsorship for my play in Portugal. sea ​​of ​​fullness that has been making me drunk”, she told me.

And he continued to reflect on his moment: “So few “senaos” in this life… I am living proof that a good mother, willpower and study guarantee post-choice success… Happy my new everything I pray for the world and fight for it but mine, this little world that makes my days , thank God, I have managed to make it good”.

Check out the photos from Luana Piovani’s birthday:





