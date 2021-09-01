On loan from Torino-ITA, Stnio says goodbye to Cruzeiro: ‘One day I’ll be back’

Stnio was loaned to Torino, from Italy, for a season (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) In a video apparently recorded at Toca da Raposa I and circulating on social networks, the young attacker Stnio, 18, says goodbye to Cruzeiro. This Tuesday, he was loaned for a season to Torino, from Italy.

“I’m leaving, but one day I’ll be back. That’s a goodbye. I’ll still give Nao Azul a lot of joy. We’re together!”, guarantees the striker, who has a contract with the celestial team until July 2024. See the video below.

To lend Stnio, the Cruise will receive 100,000 euros (about BRL 609 thousand). The 70% of the economic rights that belong to the miners can be purchased by the Italians at the end of the contract for 2 million euros (about R$ 12.1 million).

The player will sign the transfer documents already in Brazil because the international window closes this Tuesday. Stnio must leave for Italy in the next few days. The information was initially reported by the Radio Itatiaia and confirmed by supersports.

Stnio was highlighted in the base categories of the cruise, being called up on several occasions for the Brazilian team. This season, he played in ten games for the first team, but lost space. The young striker was playing in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. In five games, he didn’t swing the nets, but gave two assists.

Last year, Stnio played eight games for the professional team. He was eventually harmed by an injury to his left shoulder, which kept him off the pitch for five months. In August 2020, the young athlete felt the bruise and, in September, underwent a surgical procedure to correct the ligament tear. The attacker was only relisted in January.