‘On the same team’ · TV News

Marcos Mion joined the fashion of lovers and declared his admiration for Tiago Leifert in a special way: putting the photo of the commander of Big Brother Brazil as wallpaper on his cell phone. The host of Caldeirão still ruled out any rivalry between him and his co-worker: “Finally on the same team”.

This Tuesday (31), through Instagram, Suzana Gullo’s husband shared some images with Leifert, who is one of the guests at the Caldeirão premiere on the next 4th.

“Finally on the same team! I wanted to make this post because in recent years we were placed, countless times, at opposite ends because of the realities we presented being the two largest in the country. What few people knew is that behind the scenes at WhatsAppZisticos we always root, we admire and enjoy each other’s work,” began Mion, referring to the programs A Fazenda, by Record, and BBB, by Globo.

In another excerpt, Mion also revealed that, before publicly announcing that he would be hired by Globo, Tiago Leifert was already aware of his arrival at the station. “And what no one knew is that, in these last insane months of my life, @tiagoleifert was one of the few aware of the movement of my coming to Globo. Giving me lots of touches, advice and good energy!”

“Tiaguêra! I thank you with all my heart! Not only for the pre-Globola friendship, but also for acting, after the dream came true and, for example, opening my schedule to be on my debut even with a messed up column! These are gestures that strengthen It’s a friendship! We’re together and it’s awesome to see you growing and breaking up! We’ll see you in Globeleza’s vignette, which is what’s missing for your Globola curriculum!”, completed the former presenter of A Fazenda.

Leifert responded to the statement through comments on the social network: “You deserve this moment very much, and it was an honor to be part of your dream and to help as much as I could. Ladies and Gentlemen, it finally arrived.”

