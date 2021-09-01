One more: Botafogo sacraments midfielder Juninho’s renewal

After negotiations with Chay, the Botafogo closed another important renewal: Juninho, midfielder of the under-20 team, signed a new contract with Alvinegro this Tuesday afternoon, at Nilton Santos Stadium. The bond will be for three seasons.

Juninho is one of the highlights of the Alvinegro youth team. With seven assists, he is the biggest waiter in the team led by Ricardo Resende in the 2021 season.

The midfielder’s old contract with Alvinegro ended in December. Botafogo started conversations with the player’s staff almost three months ago in search of an agreement and had brought the situation to a happy ending two weeks ago, like the THROW! had advanced.

During this period, Juninho attracted the attention of Fluminense and Santos, but chose to continue in the Botafogo project because he believed in the possible projection that he could have in the coming years.

The midfielder trains with the professional team on some occasions and is watched by professionals from the main team. However, the trend is for the 2021 season to end still playing with the under-20 squad.