Operation David Luiz! Willian calls the defender, but Corinthians president denies interest

Corinthians has a special trump card in dream of having defender David Luiz: midfielder Willian, recently hired by Timão, and who is a friend of David's.







David Luiz and Willian played together at Chelsea and Arsenal, both from England (Photo: Reproduction) Photo: Throw!

The player who left England for Brazil this Tuesday (31) before called his teammate about the possibility of both returning to play together at the duo’s heart club.

Even so, internally the business is seen with great difficulty within Corinthians. Including, with the president of the club, Duílio Monteiro Alves, cooling the possibility of repatriating David Luiz.

– This negotiation (with David Luiz) does not exist, it is not in progress. Let’s not generate more expectations in the fans. We are very pleased with the athletes who arrived – said Duílio in an interview with the program Seleção SporTV.

Without a club since he ended his relationship with Arsenal, at the end of June, David Luiz has received a series of inquiries, both from the national and international markets.

In Brazil, Atlético-MG and Flamengo are also interested in the player.