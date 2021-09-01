Orange pudding: delicious recipe for your afternoon snack, check it out

Top Stories

This Tuesday, August 31st, Cozinha & Recipes, from Tecnonotícias, brings you a tasty orange pudding recipe. Remember that this dish makes up to 8 servings and has a preparation time of 1 hour and 10 minutes. Check out the recipe!

Find out how to make the best orange pudding

At first, this recipe of Orange Pudding it is a great option to prepare an afternoon snack and enjoy with the family. So, check out the ingredients and step by step of this delicious recipe.

Ingredients

Syrup:

1 cup of sugar tea;

1/2 cup of water;

4 tablespoons of orange juice.

Pudding:

4 units of eggs;

1 can of condensed milk;

300ml of orange juice;

1 teaspoon of orange zest.

Step by step to prepare the orange pudding

First, in a pudding tin, place the sugar and bring to low heat and stir well until all the sugar is melted. Once this is done, add the hot water, little by little, and stir without stopping.

Then add the orange juice and continue stirring until the sugar dissolves and the syrup is very liquid. Reserve.

Afterwards, in a blender, place the condensed milk, eggs one by one and orange juice. Beat everything for about 2 minutes or until well blended. If desired, add orange zest and mix well with the help of a spoon.

In this way, pour all this mixture into the caramel pan that you reserved, cover the pan with aluminum foil, sealing the sides well.

Finally, bake in a preheated oven, 180°C, in a bain-marie, for about 1 hour or until set. Finally, wait for it to cool and unmold.

Enjoy your food!

Recipe consumption suggestion:

This recipe is perfect served chilled and, of course, you can accompany this delicious cake with a hot coffee.