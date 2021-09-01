Out of breath, Carla Daniel questions repair of park railings weeks after advertising death | Rio de Janeiro



Actress Carla Daniel’s husband dies when he falls from Pedra do Arpoador: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Actress Carla Daniel’s husband dies when he falls from Pedra do Arpoador: ‘I’m heartbroken’Play Instagram

Posted 31/08/2021 17:43 | Updated 08/31/2021 6:03 PM

Rio – Actress Carla Daniel published, on Tuesday, an outburst about the death of her husband, the publicist Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile, 41 years old. On Instagram, the artist reposted that the advertiser’s sister, Camila Jonker, questions the park’s lack of maintenance. The crime took place at Parque Garota de Ipanema, in Arpoador, in the South Zone of Rio, in the early hours of August 10th.

“Is a murder necessary for the Municipal Conservation Secretariat of Rio de Janeiro to act? Quickly, now, they take steps to repair the gates, which, due to lack of maintenance, were permanently open. Yes, this helped the place to be frequented by residents street workers and drug users,” he pointed out.

On Friday, the Municipal Department of Conservation (Seconserva) began the recovery of the fence that protects the Garota de Ipanema Park. The repair will replace the damaged park protection grids, in addition to repairing the children’s playground fence and also replacing the wooden slats of the portals. The musician would have entered the inner part of the park during the morning of the 10th, outside opening hours (6:00 to 17:00), through one of those damaged sections of the protection fence.

In the text, Camila explains that Sérgio used to frequent a cave in the park that has the image of Santa Sara. “He liked to go there to pray, meditate. He was very spiritual. It was one of the places he liked most in Arpoador, besides the Pedra do Arpoador”, he recalled.

Carla and the advertiser’s sister even asked for respect with his death. “It’s not enough all the suffering we’re going through, people tend to question the victim’s guilt in a case like this! No, it’s not the victim’s fault,” he wrote.

Also on Friday, one of the suspects in the death of Sérgio Stamile was arrested by the Capital Homicide Office (DHC). He was arrested on Avenida Francisco Bhering in Ipanema on Friday. The second suspect, who would have given the victim a rear naked choke, remains at large.